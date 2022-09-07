Saiyami Kher is known for picking her roles very carefully and has made some of the most versatile choices. In the latest, Saiyami is teaming up with Gulshan Devaiah for her next, which is an untitled drama genre film. The project is being peroxide by Anurag Kashyap and currently it’s been shot in Hyderabad. This won’t be the first time that both actors will team up. Earlier, the duo had worked together before in the anthology Unpaused Season 1, produced by Amazon Prime.

Saiyami says, “It is an interesting project and something that will stay with people for a long time. Gulshan is an amazing actor, extremely creative , extremely versatile. We worked together for Unpaused Season 1 and there is a comfort level working with him. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal much about it but I can promise you that the wait will be worth it.”

Saiyami Kher is looking forward to a busy 2022 with a whole list of movie projects lined up. She is teaming with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, for Rahul Dholakia’s Agni, an Excel Entertainment production. The film is based on firefighters.

While not much of the details of the project are known, the shooting has already begun this month and most of the shooting will be happening in Mumbai and Delhi. Apart from that, Saiyami Kher will soon be seen in Breathe Into the Shadow Season 3 and Ghoomer, both opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Ghoomer, which is captained by R Balki, is a story of a coach and his prodigy.

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Duranga alongside Drashti Dhami. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap recently saw the release of his directorial Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu.

