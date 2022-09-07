Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, often credited as Gajodhar, suffered a heart attack last month while at a gym in Delhi and was rushed to AIIMS hospital immediately. Since then he has been undergoing treatment and he has been on the life support system. His family and friends have confirmed that he is stable and they are praying for a speedy recovery.

Amidst this, the comedian’s wife Shikha shared that while he continues to be on a ventilator, urged everyone to pray for him. She also requested not to spread any rumours since these false stories affect the morale of the family members. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to Bombay Times, Raju Srivastava’s wife said, “All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us.”

Previously, Raju Srivastava‘s chief advisor, Ajit Saxena had revealed that there has been a slight improvement in the comedian’s health. He said that the comedian moves his hands, and feet and he even interacted with his wife, Shikha Srivastava.

Ajit Saxena further revealed that Vinay Katiyar, a former member of Rajya Sabha, also shared an update about comedian’s health. According to Katiyar, his health is steadily improving. As of now, only his wife Shikha is allowed to meet the comedian in order to protect him from infections. She has been the only person meeting him ever since he was admitted in the hospital last month.

Raju Srivastava was on ventilator support for 15 days, after which he regained consciousness. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was out on ventilator support again.

