Popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava still remain on the ventilator after suffering a major cardiac arrest two weeks back. There are constant updates coming in about his health as family, friends and doctors are sharing time to time detail about what’s happening. There were reports that claim he’s still critical while there are some that state Raju will be fine very soon. Meanwhile, not just his family but his fans are also praying for the comedian’s good health, however, in a shocking turn of events a crazy admirer of Srivastava recently entered ICU and what he did there will shock you. Scroll below.

On August 10, Raju was in a gym, and while he was on a treadmill, the comedian felt chest pain and fell unconscious. Immediately, the actor was rushed to AIIMS Delhi by his trainer, where the comedian was given CPR. Since then, various reports about his health have been making rounds.

Coming back to the topic, over the years we have heard a lot of fan encounters and how people show love for their favourite stars in the craziest way. As Raju Srivastava is currently on a ventilator, as per Tellychakkar, an unknown person showed up at the hospital wearing a doctor’s coat and entered ICU just to click selfies with the comedian. The fan was caught almost immediately, he was dragged outside the ICU and was questioned by the hospital authority.

Seeing this incident, the family of Raju Srivastava raised concern about the security in Hospital, and looking at the seriousness, the Hospital was quick to beef up the security outside ICU. As per reports, no one is allowed to meet the comedian without prior permission.

Most recently, the comedian’s brother Deepu Srivastava shared an update about his brother’s health and said that all the blessing is helping Raju recover. He went on to thank everyone who prayed for his good health. Deepu further stated that Raju is getting the best treatment and currently he seems to be recovering as he’s being treated by some of the best medical professionals.

On the other hand, Deepu even rubbished all the fake rumours about his brother Raju Srivastava and advised people to not believe anything. However, he urged people to pray for his good health and said, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

