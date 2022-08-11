Comedian Raju Srivastava has always managed to make us smile with his humour. Unfortunately, we bear bad news today as the star has suffered from a heart attack and is currently admitted to AIIMS hospital. There remain little details about the tragedy but Ravi Kishan says he’s in constant touch. Scroll below for all we know.

Advertisement

It was yesterday (10th August) when Raju was rushed to the hospital after he complained of discomfort. He was reportedly working out on the treadmill and fell unconscious in the gym. His daughter has now confirmed the news and is speaking about it all.

Advertisement

Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara told ETimes TV, “Yes, he is admitted to AIIMS, but I can’t confirm that he suffered a mild heart attack as I don’t have that information. All I know is that he was feeling unwell, uneasy and was rushed to AIIMS. He is under doctor’s supervision and observation and he is doing fine. We are in Mumbai, my mom is leaving for Delhi and she should be there in a couple of hours.”

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan also spoke to the development and revealed that his secretary is at the hospital updating him about everything. “I am in London but I have sent my personal secretary to the hospital. I have sent him to look after Raju as I am getting all health updates. I am praying for his fast recovery,” said Ravi, who’s currently in London.

Well, we pray for his speedy recovery!

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has entertained us with shows like Bigg Boss, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Breaking! Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers A Heart Attack, Collapses On Treadmill (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram