Raqesh Bapat shared a beautiful relationship with actress Ridhi Dogra with whom he got married in 2011 but they ended up parting ways in 2019. While Bapat was in the Bigg Boss house he met and fell in love with Shamita Shetty but recently the two announced their break up. Post ShaRa’s amicable separation, many targeted Ridhi and recently the Asur actress replied to the online hate. However, her post left many confused and netizens started trolling her for the same.

Advertisement

In the past months, there were rumours that Raqesh and Shamita are going through a rough patch but they kept on denying the rumours. However, a few weeks back they officially announced their separation and taking to her Instagram, Shetty wrote, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra who was married to Raqesh Bapat for so many years found herself getting hate over Bapat’s recent separation from Shamita Shetty. Replying to all the hate, the actress took to her Twitter and wrote, “Ok guys!! I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason because of Raq. Well, he has been my friend before during and post our marriage and I stand by all my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves. And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt..”

“But this entire situation that I’m being constantly being pulled into is not even remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity. I truly want to send you all love and healing. But of course… After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I’m doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative and if beating me down helps you channel your hurt, I’m happy to help. Carry on and God bless you all.,” Ridhi Dogra concluded.

To whomsoever it may concern.

🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qZdlpV4nEZ — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) August 9, 2022

Soon after her post went viral, the actress started getting trolled for the same as well, reacting to this a user wrote, “Hello madam please dont say u r trolled bcoz of raq, usne nhi bola tumhe beech m ghusne ke liye , mt kro comment Sb seh lenge pr tum raq ki vjh se troll ho rhi ho ye mt kho Dur raho agr raq ki vjh se troll ho rhi ho to,” another wrote, “I always defended u and stop people to troll u but u always involves yourself then crying here for sympathy I think trollers are right u guys don’t want raq & Shamita together @sheetal_bapat & his friend amol as well u guys always makes issues that’s why they feel pressure in.”

A third user wrote, “Appreciate whatever you have written, your concern, your right to answer the Shit going on unnecessarily. But “Coz of Raq” …was it really necessary? Has he liked any of your post publicly recently? Has he tagged you even once in his photograph publicly recently?”

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the post shared by Ridhi Dogra. Do you also feel she’s receiving unnecessary hate over Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s break-up?

Must Read: ‘Anupamaa’ Rupali Ganguly Ties A Rakhi To Akshay Kumar As They Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram