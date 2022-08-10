Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has a rakhi sister and it is ‘Anupamaa’ star Rupali Ganguly.

Advertisement

Rupali will be seen tying a rakhi to Akshay and talking about her first meeting with him.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is coming on the sets of the reality show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ to promote his film ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

While both Akshay Kumar and Rupali celebrate rakhi, the ‘Anupamaa’ fame calls him her ‘rakhi brother’.

Rupali says: “Akshay and I go way back. He is my rakhi-brother. We lost touch for a while when he became such a big personality. It gets a bit awkward after a while.”

Talking about her first meeting with Akshay, she says: “It was back in 1992 when I started tying ‘Rakhi’ to him, and in 2022, I got to see him again and tie another ‘rakhi’, all thanks to the show.”

During the show, families that are part of daily fictional dramas compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as ‘The Best Parivaar’.

‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ airs on Star Plus.

While talking about Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, it isn’t the only film releasing on Rakhi. The movie is in a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Both are a much-awaited flick and several controversies around the same are making the headlines as well.

Must Read: Actress Tejasswi Prakash & Comedian Atul Khatri Shower Praises On Annu Kapoor’s New Show Crash Course, Call It Relatable

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram