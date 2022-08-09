From the past few days, netizens are witnessing a war of words between Uorfi Javed and actress Chahatt Khanna. The tu tu main main began when Chahatt took to her Instagram and slammed the actress for stepping out in a yellow bikini dress paired with a sheer dupatta. Soon after Uorfi came across the same, she hit back at the actress and called her out for reportedly living a lavish life on two ex-husband’s alimony.

For the unversed, Chahatt Khanna was first married to Bharat Narsinghani from 2006-2007. Later was separated from her 2nd husband Farhan Mirza, too, in 2018 after getting married in 2013.

This afternoon, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself wearing the same attire. In the caption box, she took a dig at Chahatt Khanna and hinted at spending ex-husbands’ money on her new boyfriends. She wrote, “What is this obnoxious way of dressing up Uorfi ? Apni apni Chahat hoti hai yar ;) Society k hisab se toh divorce le kar, apne ex husbands ka paisa apne Naye boyfriend pe lutana galat baat hai but karne wale karte hai yaar.”

It all happened when Chahatt Khanna called out Uorfi Javed for wearing a such dress. She had written in the caption, “Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media. This cheap show you all are promoting to our generation, anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll carry? This is obnoxiously sad. God bless you with some wisdom.”

Soon afterwards, Uorfi hit back at Chahatt saying, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview which is none of your business, you are just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy.

“See I didn’t judge you for two divorces, dating way younger men so why judge me? At least I earn my own money not living off my two ex-husbands’ alimony. Chahatt Khanna I ain’t coming to you judging you love your life. IDK what these aunties have against me,” Uorfi had said in her reply.

Well, let’s wait and watch how far this goes!

