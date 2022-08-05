Malaika Arora is a s*xy bombshell who never fails to raise the temperature even in her late 40s. Despite being a mom to a 20-something-year-old, the actress slays every time she steps out on a red carpet or poses for a shoot, and this time was no different. The actress looked less angel and more a temptress in her latest white-look outing.

Angels are supposed to help you walk down the right path and help you have holy thoughts, but Malaika’s latest look in a white mini dress ensemble does the exact opposite. Scroll below to know more about her blazer dress and why we said what we said.

Shared by Malaika Arora’s stylist Tanya Ghavri with the caption “Set the mood with oomph and glamour, and all it took was a whole lot of white!” the actress takes the hotness quotient way too many notches higher. Dressed in an ivory-tailored tunic mini dress, the actress’s well-toned legs and bare thighs are on display for all to gawk at.

A piece by fashion brand Self-Portrait, the ivory-tailored tunic mini dress – made from wool, is actually a sleek, double-breasted silhouette with trimmed tuxedo buttons, a satin collar and a back cape detail. Doesn’t it look s*xy as hell! This ensemble – called ‘Metallic Boucle Tailored Mini Dress’ on the designer’s website, cost a whopping £400 aka Rs 38, 500 (approx). Malaika Arora style the all-white look with stiletto heels.

While the shortness of the dress is what makes her drop-dead gorgeous, the blazer-style neckline keeps everything hidden but still manages to tease. For her hair and makeup, the angel – who’s more like a devil in disguise, opted for a fresh look that help keep the focus on her ensemble but screamed s*xiness, elegance and maturity all blend together perfectly. With her hair pulled away from her face into a pony, her dewy makeup consisted of an extra focus on eyes and nude lips. She accessorised with huge golden hoops and rings.

Malaika Arora seriously look s*xy as hell and looked brighter than the sun – especially in the picture where she lazies back on the railing and poses.

