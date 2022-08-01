Malaika Arora is way too s*xy for someone who is nearing her 50th birthday. The actress’ dedication to eating healthy and working out has 100% contributed to her staying fit and giving her fans goals – be it fitness, style or fashion.

A while ago, the actress took to social media and shared a series of pictures looking drop-dead gorgeous while teasing her assets. While her smile and bomb avatar are enough to drive away any Monday blues, her bright smile will bring sunshine into your gloomy day too.

Sharing the pictures with her 15.9 million followers on her Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote, “Bye bye Monday blues … hello yellow 🌻🌼🌝…….” Along with it, she tagged her stylists, the designer, jeweller, photographer and remaining crew. While the dress made her look like a ray of sunshine, its cost will leave your mouth hanging open.

Malaika Arora oozed oomph and glamour in a bright yellow dress by Bluemarine. As per reports, the stunning satin and lace dress gown – that features a crater neckline, a wide-slipped skirt and a dangerously hip-high slit, cost a whopping Rs 96, 310. Yes, you read that right. This stunning piece of beauty – that teased a glimpse of her cl*avage and showed off her well-toned legs, cost nearly a lakh or what most of us earn in three months.

While her s*xy dress alone is sure to drive away any Monday blues, her stylish makes her look even hotter. The actress opted to let her brown lock run free in soft curls. For makeup, she went for black eyeliner, a little black/grey eye shadow, glossy nude lips and some rosy blush highlighting her cheeks. She accessorized with a 1000 Walt smile and diamond long string earrings and a couple of rings.

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora’s latest look?

