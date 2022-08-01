Janhvi Kapoor is on roll and how! The diva, who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has been giving audiences surprises with every release. Often being subjected to trolling for her acting chops, the actress has proved the haters wrong with her latest release GoodLuck Jerry. A few days back, the film was dropped on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and Janhvi is garnering all the over and positive responses for her performance.

The makers of the film, which is bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, hosted a screening for Janhvi starrer and it saw the who’s who of B-Town in attendance.

Janhvi Kapoor recently left everyone’s eyes and mouth wide open when she stepped out in a sultry gown. For her recent outing, the Roohi Afza actress picked a multicolour cut-out strappy dress and paired it with absolutely nothing but her smile. Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her s*xy cl*avage while opting for a bronze make-up look. Take a look:

Letting her eyes and looks do all the talking, she let her light curled hair down. Janhvi Kapoor’s this chic look is sure to give you beach vibes.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor made headlines when she appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with BFF Sara Ali Khan. On the show, the girls spoke a lot about their personal and professional life including their love for Vijay Deverakonda.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of films on her plate. The Bollywood diva will next star in Mili which is a remake of Malayam film helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. She will later star in Mr And Mrs Mahi where she’s paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. She recently wrapped shooting for Bawaal. Helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. This afternoon, VD shared a video with the cast and crew of the film while announcing the wrap.

