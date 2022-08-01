Disha Patani has been making headlines for her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Even amid the drama in her personal life, the actress has been putting up a bright smile on her face while promoting her recent release Ek Villain Returns. We have been loving her fashion wardrobe and how she nails every single look. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Disha donned a black sheer outfit and flashed too much but carried herself gracefully in the situation. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Disha is massively popular on social media with over 52 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million followers on Twitter. From her city sightings to her airport looks to her red carpet appearances, the beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her bold fashion choices. Back in 2019, the Malang actress stepped out in style with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and wore a sheer black dress giving style goals to her fans.

Advertisement

Disha Patani wore a black sheer one off-shoulder top and paired it with a matching black-coloured mini-skater skirt. The beauty paired her chic outfit with golden-coloured flats and a small sling bag.

The actress kept her tresses open with a no-makeup makeup look and looked pretty as ever in the same. As she made an exit from the venue along with her friend and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, her sheer top flashed too much as she experienced an oops moment but guess what, the beauty still gracefully carried herself like she always does.

Take a look at her pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani donning a sheer top on her outing? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: John Abraham Most Compatible Zodiac Signs: Want To Date Our Desi Boy? It’s A “Union Built In Paradise” If You’re A Libra, Check Out What’s In Store For Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram