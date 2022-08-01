John Abraham is a Sagittarius since he celebrates his birthday on December 17 and is well known for being a kind person who is also very soft-spoken. Well, there’s no doubt that he’s considered the ‘most-wanted’ despite being married for years. Literally every woman has her jaw dropped at his shirtless pictures and at least, wishes to have a boyfriend like him, if not him.

We consulted renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji to know which all zodiac signs would be compatible with John. Here’s if you make the cut!

Aries with John Abraham

John Abraham, a Sagittarius, and Aries are both free-spirited romantics, and they get along well together because of their shared innate openness. Both share a quest for education and respect each other’s personal space and personalities. Together, these two can navigate any situation and enjoy a dependable love relationship.

Leo with Sagittarius

Together, these two astrological signs are passionate and loving. If they listen to one other and maintain empathy, which is crucial in a relationship, they could even influence many other couples.

Libra with John Abraham

If we may say so, this union is “built in paradise.” They blend in seamlessly and support one another when they are having bad days. When the tough times arise, they can simply calm the other down. While Saggis appreciate the Libran’s high quality of life, Librans appreciate the Saggi’s continual instincts for protection. They will draw attention together if they get married because of their distinctive auras.

Aquarius with John Abraham

Given that both signs are generally tolerant of one another’s natures, John being a Saggi may get along well with the Aquarius. There could be some anger management difficulties, but nothing too severe. Saggis will constantly stand up for Aquarius and encourage them to fly and progress. Both zodiac signs may rely on one another.

Pisces with Sagittarius

These two zodiacs may get along very well together. Together, they will in reality bring luck, and Pisces’s open-mindedness will always enhance Saggi’s intellectual side. Since Saggis need time to trust others, but a Pisces might make the Saggi insecure for no apparent reason, they may experience difficulty with loyalty or trust.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

