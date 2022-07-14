All zodiac signs have a different camaraderie with each other. We took up superstar Salman Khan whose birthday is on 27 December. This Capricorn star is determined, strong, and ambitious and he does not give up. Scroll below to know if he’d be your compatible match or not.

If Salman ever marries, he would be a great partner if we go by the zodiac’s demeanour. He has a small inner circle but is very supportive of friends and loved ones. We asked renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji with whom will Salman Khan actually gel and have the best compatibility with. Below are the zodiac signs he suggests!

Taurus

A Taurus with Salman Khan could be a perfect match in a sense as both shall connect over simple pleasures that life has to offer. Both encourage each other in taking risks in life and step outside that comfort zone. The Capricorn follows while the Taurus rules.

Gemini

As long as both Gemini and Capricorn push and encourage each other to succeed, the relationship will be good. Mutual motivation is what will make them work.

Virgo

A Virgo with Salman Khan, and a Capricorn can be a heavenly match as they are definitely going to have a lot of fun together. Both the Earth signs like to indulge and they can chill together very easily. The two can be each other’s support system and maintain responsibilities.

Scorpio

A Scorpio and a Capricorn have sizzling chemistry. Both have a high s*x drive and they also share a very dark sense of humour. They can reach deep depths and push each other to do well in everything.

Capricorn

Two Capricorns together can take over the world. The only drawback would be the thriftiness of the other. This can create some very tense moments and both can find each other unwilling to loosen up.

Pisces

A Capricorn and a Pisces share a middle ground when it comes to their outlook towards life. They become friends and they love to gossip over tea. However, the downside is that their relationship can be ruined by others, the jealous ones.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

