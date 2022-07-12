Weekly Horoscope From July 4 To July 10, 2022: The week has started and our stars must surely have something good in the store. At least, that’s what one can expect! While Gemini has to be open in their communication, Pisces need to handle situations calmly. Here’s all that it’s going to be with other sun signs.

Aries – This week you are advised to spend thoughtfully as you might face a financial crunch in the near future. To plan your savings for the future and hard times, take the advice of your parents or a close confidant.

Taurus – During the middle of the week, you might face some new challenges at the work front. Practice meditation daily to maintain the balance in your thoughts.

Gemini – Try to have open and transparent communication with your life partner and children to strengthen the bond and get rid of all the misunderstandings.

Cancer – Don’t overspend on your friends and colleagues as most of them might be taking an undue advantage of your money and most likely will backstab you sooner or later.

Leo – It is high time that you should start focusing on your life instead of worrying about what is going happening in other’s life. Regular meditation will help you to regain your focus.

Virgo – This week will go smoothly for you. Try to speak your heart out to a close and trusted confidant to vent out your hidden feelings that are bothering you from long.

Libra – Your child’s health need special attention as he/she might have some monsoon related illness. Take special care of your child’s diet by giving him/her nutritious home cooked food.

Scorpio – You should avoid travelling during the end of the week. In case of any emergency travel, take a public transport. Try to focus on your career goals so as to achieve your desired target.

Sagittarius – This week you will do something that you have been planning from long. Try not to disclose your plans to anyone before materializing the plans.

Capricorn – Some unwanted guest might visit you this week. This visit will give rise to tensions at your home. Try to avoid such situation with your wisdom.

Aquarius – This is the right time for you to invest in property with the guidance of your parents. All your dreams will soon be true.

Pisces – You will have a heated argument with your loved ones this week which will hamper you emotionally. Try to avoid any unpleasant situation that will have long lasting impact on your mind and soul.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

