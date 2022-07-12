Kamaal R Khan knows how to grab attention every single day. Sometimes it is his take on Salman Khan and other times, his casting for Deshdrohi 2 that gets the netizens talking. In the latest tweet, it’s his suggestion for Shah Rukh Khan to stay away from Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan that has grabbed the eyeballs. Scroll below for the latest ‘tippani’ by KRK.

Advertisement

As most know, Kamaal has been talking negatively about Laal Singh Chaddha ever since its inception. While the film is yet to release, he has already declared it a ‘super flop.’ Previously, he has also criticised the Khans of Bollywood and said their time is over.

Advertisement

In his latest post addresses Shah Rukh Khan, KRK writes, “I will suggest to @iamsrk Bhai to be far away from #AamirKhan! Ye Doobta Huwa ship hai, Isko Sahara Dene Ki Galti Na Karna. Aamir Ka wahi Kaam Hai, कि हम तो डूबेंगे सनम, तुम को भी ले डूबेंगे! If you will support Aamir then public might get angry with you also.”

Just not that, KRK also made assumptions on why Aamir Khan requested Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film Laal Singh Chaddha, “Aamir Khan has understood that his film #LaalSinghChaddha has become a disaster before the release only. So now Amir has requested @iamsrk to promote his film.🤪! Arey Aamir Bhai #SRK Ke Kahne Se Toh Log Unki Hi film Nahi Dekhte, Toh Aapki Film Ko Kaya Dekhenge!”, read his tweet.

Check them out below:

I will suggest to @iamsrk Bhai to be far away from #AamirKhan! Ye Doobta Huwa ship hai, Isko Sahara Dene Ki Galti Na Karna. Aamir Ka wahi Kaam Hai, कि हम तो डूबेंगे सनम, तुम को भी ले डूबेंगे! If you will support Aamir then public might get angry with you also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

Aamir Khan has understood that his film #LaalSinghChaddha has become a disaster before the release only. So now Amir has requested @iamsrk to promote his film.🤪! Arey Aamir Bhai #SRK Ke Kahne Se Toh Log Unki Hi film Nahi Dekhte, Toh Aapki Film Ko Kaya Dekhenge!😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2022

As expected, fans were irked by the statement made by KRK and backlashed him over the same.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback in Bollywood with Pathaan. He was also recently seen in a cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and will do the same in Brahmastra.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Completes 50 Days At The Box Office! Elated Kartik Aaryan Says, “Ab Hafton Wala Zamana Nahi Raha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram