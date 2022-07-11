Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has left all blown with his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmed by Anees Bazmee, which has proven a blockbuster from every angle.

Setting records by the day, here goes yet another one, as Kartik successfully marks a 50-day run of the film at the box office today, as it continues to rage on OTT as well.

Kartik Aaryan had the country doing the ZigZag step in front of the theatre screens ever since the film was released on the 20th of May, 2022. Right from the biggest opening weekend of the year, to a worldwide collection of more than 230 crores net, Kartik’s horror-comedy has been doing wonders at the box office and even with many other big films having been released in the following weeks, it continues its run in theatres, completing 50 days today. This would be his 6th film to do over 50 days at the box office now, after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

“50 DAYS IN THEATRES !!! 🔥 Ab hafton wala zamana nahi raha, ab toh yehi Golden Jubilee hai 💫#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

What’s remarkable is that this film is doing over a 50-day run at a time when it looked so difficult for Bollywood, with the film also running on OTT for over a fortnight already. Kartik has surprised us with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at every step and no wonder it has cemented him as one of the bankable star of Bollywood.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan also has Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.

