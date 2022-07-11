Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder investigation has opened up many unknown facts about the gangster gang who allegedly shot the singer dead. Sidhu was killed on May 29 in Mansa district of Punjab while he was on his way to his home. It’s been over a month since his killing and cops have been interrogating the alleged gang who had accepted killing him in a Facebook post, the same day.

However later, things got more serious when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received an unidentified threat letter that read, “You’ll be killed like Moose Wala.”

Much before Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan too owing to his involvement in killing a blackbuck. In the latest update, during Moose Wala’s murder interrogation, the jailed gangster said that the superstar will never be forgiven. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman Khan will never be forgiven for killing a blackbuck unless he tenders a public apology. As quoted by the portal, HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell) said, “During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him. He also said the actor and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them.”

Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) said, “When Sampat Nehra, a key member of the Bishnoi gang, was arrested from Bengaluru in June 2018, he too had disclosed about the gang’s plan to eliminate Salman Khan — who was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in jail in 2018. Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, for whom blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are sacred. Surprisingly, most of the gangsters associated with the core group of Lawrence Bishnoi are fanatically religious.”

A senior Mumbai Crime Branch officer, who was interrogating the gangster in Delhi for their involvement in the threat letter sent to Salim Khan, revealed that the person involved in delivering the letter has been identified.

“During the interrogation of Moosewala murder accused Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, it was revealed that Bishnoi’s aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan,” the officer said, requesting anonymity. “Bishnoi had issued the letter to the actor and his screenwriter father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore in Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and met Mahakal,” said the office as quoted by the portal.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was convicted in the Blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced five-year jail term and Rs 10,000 penalty. However later, he was granted bail.

