Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha, celebs were seen pouring in their wishes and celebrating the festival with their fans and loved ones. While Shah Rukh Khan wished happy Eid along with his son AbRam in his usual style to his fans, Salman Khan was clearly missing from the picture. Now the actual reason for Bhaijaan not greeting his fans has come to the light.

As we all know, Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally shot dead in the month of May. It is said that the murder was planned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi is the same person who had even threatened Salman several years back and it has to do with the actor’s blackbuck poaching case. After Moose Wala’s death, the Bishnoi gang is once again given a death threat to Salman.

After the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wrote a death threat letter to Salman Khan and ever since then, the security has been tightened for the star. Now, as per the report in ETimes, it is due to the same reason that Salman didn’t come out in the balcony of his Galaxy apartment and waved at his fans on Eid.

Due to security reasons, Salman Khan is avoiding coming out in public. It is learnt that as many as 15 CCTV cameras have been installed in the vicinity of Galaxy apartment. Even a team of special force officers has been appointed for the actor’s security.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is scheduled to release in December 2022. Post that, he has Tiger 3 in his kitty.

