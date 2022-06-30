Bigg Boss 10 contestant and actor Manu Punjabi recently hit the headlines after he received a death threat and extortion mail from Lawrence Bishnoi. Now the latest report revealed that the is not from the gang. Scroll down to know more.

The actor said that he was in his home state Rajasthan when he received an extortion mail with a death threat. Upon receiving it, he then contacted Jaipur police who then swiftly got into action. The police then traced the IP address of the email and they found out that the culprit was in Uttar Pradesh.

Jaipur police then sent a team to UP and arrested the culprit on Tuesday morning. Currently, he is being held for interrogation. Talking about it to Chandigarh Times, Manu Punjabi said, “On June 22, I received an email from someone saying that he is from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded Rs 10 lakh from me. The mail went on to state that if I didn’t send the money in the next four hours, I would be killed. I was also warned in the mail to not contact the police. The email, in the end, had digital signatures from Goldy Brar (the Canada-based gangster who reportedly claimed responsibility for murdering Sidhu Moosewala).”

Manu further revealed that police provided him protection soon after he registered a complaint. The culprit nabbed in UP was a drug addict and does not belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Even though the culprit is now under police custody, the actor claims that his family is still afraid.

Ifeel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha

Add SP RamSingh ji

Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit.Igot email,claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would killme.Last week was stressful pic.twitter.com/BD6k5i226R — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) June 29, 2022

The report also quoted deputy commissioner of police (West) Jaipur Richa Tomar as saying, “The way the email has been drafted, like a pamphlet, is not the modus operandi of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and he had not sent any bank account details to send the money to. Our investigation reveals that the accused is a drug addict, and he has sent the email to other celebrities too, whose identities I am not at liberty to reveal right now. We will keep him in police custody and interrogate him further.”

