Shehnaaz Gill went through a really tough phase when she lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla, last year. Many were really concerned about her and how she’d cope with the tragedy. But Sana came out stronger than ever and is invincible now! She made her ramp walk debut last night and in a never-seen-before style. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Gill walked for the designer Samant Chauhan at the Times Fashion Week. She was dressed in a bridal red lehenga with a matching dupatta. The actress tied her hair in a gracious bun and topped it with a rose. She was oozing out utmost grace as she walked the ramp with utmost confidence.

Advertisement

What caught my attention was the background music. Shehnaaz Gill walked to the songs of Sidhu Moose Wala and many fans even noticed that it was the same song she would often sing during her stay at Bigg Boss 13. There was a point when the beauty broke barriers and danced alongside the designer.

While this has not happened before, many congratulated Shehnaaz Gill for being herself and creating her own rules. Sidharth Shukla fans were emotional and mentioned how proud he would be to see her prospering like that!

Shehnaaz shared the video of her walk on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill”

A Sidharth Shukla fan reacted, “Bro, he is proud of you, whistling from the sky and hooting for you… Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Shehnaaz woooahhj Shehnaaz”

“This song and them…Aahhhh!!! I fucking miss them #SidNaaz,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Wah Sidhu ka song or apki walk.MASHA ALLAH.love from pakistan.sidhu miss u”

“People saying “nobody had every danced on the ramp till now” didn’t they know that shehnaaz gill was gonna walk it this time, record toa tune hi the na! we’re so so so proud of you baby,” another wrote.

A user mentioned, “You walking to the song which you used to sing in Biggboss”

“Najar na Lage Sid ki jaan ko,” another Sidharth Shukla fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: When Sidharth Malhotra Left His Ladylove Kiara Advani Blushing With His Reply To Why Doesn’t Drink: “Humare Liye Inke Khayal He Kafi The”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram