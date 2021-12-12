Today would have been Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birthday and his fans are still having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that the star is no longer with us. On the occasion of his birthday, we have got you a throwback of the time when he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 with Sana Saeed and got a heartwarming compliment from Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sidharth was a super popular personality of Indian television and his loss felt so personal to all of us.

From winning hearts all over the world to winning Bigg Boss 13, there hasn’t been anyone like Sidharth Shukla. Doing silent charities to connecting with fans on social media, he always kept things transparent about his life.

Back in 2013, Sidharth Shukla participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 with Sana Saeed and Shah Rukh Khan happened to be a guest in one of the episodes. SRK called Sidharth a gentleman after his performance with his on-screen daughter Sana in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The Badshah of Bollywoo said, “Tum shareef ho maine note kar liya hai. Tumne zada mere saamne toh badtameezi nahi ki (You are a gentleman that I have noted. You have not resorted to any insolent behaviour in front of me).”

Sidharth blushed after listening to SRK’s complement and briefly acknowledged it.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2nd, 2021 due to cardiac arrest. His fans and loved ones are pouring so much love on the internet on his 41st birthday.

We miss you dearly, Sid.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan calling the Humpty Sharma actor a gentleman? Tell us in the comments below.

