Tadap Box Office: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria starrer is staying over the 1 crore mark in its second weekend. That’s allowing fair collections to be accumulated on a day by day basis. After bringing in 1.02 crores on Friday, the film saw some growth on Saturday as well with 1.23 crores been accumulated.

Of course, the numbers are relatively low and with the kind of merits that it has, the footfalls should have been better.

However, for now, the Sajid Nadiadwala and Milan Luthria film is collecting primarily at the mass centres, especially single screens, and hence even though footfalls are there, low ticket prices mean that the collections are 50% of what there would have been had the same footfalls come from the multiplexes. Tadap total currently stands at 23.30 crores.

The good part is that Bollywood now has another leading man in the form of Ahan Shetty who can be roped in more biggies and the future films will decide how he progresses in his career. As for Tara Sutaria, she continues to have a decent run amongst audiences after Student of the Year, Marjaavaan and now Tadap, and is definitely here to stay.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

