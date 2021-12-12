Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor came up with an unusual concept at the theatre screens and the word of mouth is quite favourable. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film hit the ticket windows on Friday and has grown on its 2nd day. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, the film collected a sum of 3.75 crores on its Day 1. There were footfalls witnessed at major multiplexes and that led to a quite decent start at the box office. The need of the hour was for the film to witness a jump, and it did so quite decently.

As per early trends flowing in, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has shown a jump of around 35% across the country. This means that the collections expected on Saturday would be around 4-4.5 crores approximately. Well, as long as the trend is upwards, there is absolutely nothing to worry about for Ayushmann Khurrana and the team!

The total collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui would be approximately 7.75-8.25 post its second day. Let’s hope the film continues to grow by leaps and bounds!

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a film that eyes at LGTQ based love story. Ayushmann’s character of a bodybuilder from Chandigarh falls in love with a trans-woman played by Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the day of the release, Ayushmann Khurrana took a moment to thank his parents, P. Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana, for the values he’s gotten from them!

The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with his parents, with the caption: “Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you.”

