Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has given the industry many memorable movies from Taqdeerwala to Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. However the actress became super famous after her amazing performance in the sensual song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. But did you know something happened during the song’s shoot, due to which Raveena Tandon had to throw little Ranveer Singh out of the film set?

Let’s check out why the actress felt the need to throw the Simmba actor out of a film set.

In an old interview with Zoom TV, Raveena Tandon opened up about why she had to remove Ranveer Singh out of the sets of the movie Mohra in which Akshay Kumar and Raveena were busy shooting for Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

While speaking about the topic Raveena Tandon said, “He’s a very very naughty boy (Ranveer Singh), I must say. And in fact, it’s very sweet of him to remember but he keeps pulling my leg ‘mujhe toh set se nikal diya gaya tha’. But that was not the thing, it was very sensual song and it was a rain song and it had some very sensual moves and I myself even with my children I feel there is a right age to expose them as it was not appropriate for children to be there that time for scenes to be shot like that. I would do that to my child also. Take them to an appropriate set that is watchable for children.”

Talking more about the incident the Raveena said, “I was feeling uncomfortable as a grown up that yeh bachcha bechara mujhe dekh raha hai doing all these sensual moves toh kya lag rha hoga. So I requested the producer, I said let the parents be there but as children, they’ll be scandalised. So that was the intention. All of you know I love kids so there’s nothing like that. I would be the last person to be rude to a child. But I always feel there are things that are age appropriate.”

Well, it was a very correct decision, however, we feel bad for little Ranveer!

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Prashanth Neel K.G.F: Chapter 2, alongside Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and many more. The movie is set to release on 14th April 2022.

