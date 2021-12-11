Kangana Ranaut is one of the rare actresses who is super bold with her opinions. Be it her stand on the Farmer’s protest or her take on Karan Johar and ‘Bullywood’, she doesn’t hold herself back from speaking. Now, Hrithik Roshan’s life coach Arfeen Khan has made some claims on the actress. Scroll below for the details!

As most know, Kangana has been quite vocal about her relationships. She had a public showdown not just with Hrithik Roshan but also with Aditya Pancholi. Arfeen now claims that the actress is on a path of self-destruction and the consequences of it will be really bad.

Arfeen Khan tells SpotboyE, “So I’ve been analyzing Kangana Ranaut for the last 12 months and understanding how her mind works. And I have realised that she’s pretty much on the destructive path of self-sabotage because she’s now trying to seek significance and attention in a way that is destructive yet appears to her as being constructive and that in a long run is gonna sabotage her thought process in a way that she will end up being in a great bad state. I believe that she needs some serious coaching.”

Well, we wonder if Kangana Ranaut will consider the suggestion!

Meanwhile, Arfeen Khan was a life coach for Hrithik Roshan during his divorce from Sussanne Khan.

He was currently also making a lot of noise over the rumours that Shah Rukh Khan hired him to coach his son Aryan Khan post the NCB case.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas. The actress was last seen in Thalaivii.

