Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married and their wedding is the hottest trending topic on social media. Pictures of their wedding are going viral on the internet. Now the couple has shared pictures from Haldi ceremony and are going viral already. Scroll down to know more.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. Their wedding also made headlines for the past few weeks for its secretive approach. Reportedly guests were made to sign NDAs and mobile phones were banned.

Now the newly married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse from their Haldi ceremony. The Sardar Udham star shared a few pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. 💛♾” Sooryavanshi actress too shared some pics with the same caption.

Both the bride and groom look happy as they indulge in wedding festivities. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina‘s sister Isabel Kaif too appeared in one of the pictures. The pictures are seemingly melting the hearts of their fans. Several users dropped heart emojis in the comment section of the post.

Previously, Katrina Kaif had shared a wedding post with Vicky Kaushal that has garnered more than 10 million likes on Instagram. The actress had shared it with an emotional caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️”

