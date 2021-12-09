Wedding season is here and our favourite Bollywood celebrities are tying the knot. After much speculation, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married today at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. And now, a condom brand has a special message for the couple.

VicKat’s wedding has been making headlines for the past few weeks for its secretive approach. Reports revealed that guests were made to sign NDAs and mobile phones were banned. A condom brand took a dig at their approach.

Condom brand Durex took to Instagram and shared the most hilarious meme surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding. The brand wrote, “Dear Vicky and Katrina, you have to be kidding, if we are not invited.” Sharing the meme, the brand had a hilarious caption as well. The Instagram post was shared with a caption that read: “Pun and admission to your wedding: intended!” Take a look at the post below:

Vicky and Katrina’s intimate wedding ceremony has been a talking point on social media for some time now. While several A-list celebrities are absent from the wedding, fans are continuing their guessing game as to whether the stars have been invited or not.

Katrina Kaif’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and his family have become fan speculations about whether they will attend the wedding. However, the superstar’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma had clarified that they did not receive any invite for Vic-Kat Wedding.

On the other hand, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur have been spotted on their way to Rajasthan. Reportedly, guests are being pampered with delicious Rajasthani and Gujarati savouries at their stay.

So what do you think about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s hush hush wedding? Let us know in the comments.

