Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are underway at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. Their families have already reached the respective venue and guests are still coming. Reportedly, Katrina’s close friend Akshay Kumar has left for the VicKat wedding and Salman Khan is missing due to his Da-Bangg tour. Scroll below to read more details.

Advertisement

Both Akshay and Salman are close friends with Katrina and have given some of the biggest hits together at the box office.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, Akshay Kumar was spotted at the private airport of Mumbai, Kalina and if the reports are to be believed the actor has left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Yes, that’s correct. Akshay is indeed attending VicKat’s wedding.

Here’s Akshay Kumar at the airport, take a look:

We hope that Akshay Kumar can give us a glimpse of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding.

A source close to TOI earlier revealed, “Only their closest family and inner circle of friends, who have known the couple since they were teenagers, will be present. Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved.”

On the other hand, Salman Khan was also spotted at the airport yesterday but was leaving for his upcoming tour – Da-bangg.

Take a look at his video here:

Reportedly along with Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Sunil Grover will also be performing at the Da-bangg tour.

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding and Salman Khan giving it a miss? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: RIP General Bipin Rawat: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar & Other Celebs Pay Their Condolences After Tragic Death Of Defence Veteran

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube