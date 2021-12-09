We often talk about nepotism and how star kids have it easy but it’s not always the case. Vicky Kaushal whose father Sham Kaushal was a stunt director never had it easy. In a recent interview, Vicky spoke about his struggles and how his engineer friends were buying cars and he was changing buses to give auditions. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t know, Vicky has done engineering but pursued his calling of acting and we are glad that he listened to his instinct.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal appeared on Film Companion’s Actors Adda 2021 along with Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Samantha Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra and Adarsh Gourav. While answering the question asked by Anupama Chopra, Vicky reiterated a story that is winning hearts on the internet.

Vicky Kaushal then revealed that at the age of 25-26, when all his engineer friends were buying houses and cars and he was taking bus number 33 ‘to Aram Nagar for an audition.’

He would think to himself if he has made a wrong decision of coming into the acting world and his friends’ group would be full of car pictures.

Take a look at the video here:

This is going to be one interesting conversation.

Meanwhile, reportedly Vicky Kaushal is tying the knot with Katrina Kaif today at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Their wedding festivities are underway and their friends and family have reached the respective venue too.

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar was spotted leaving for the VicKat wedding and we can’t wait for their first official wedding pictures to come in.

What are your thoughts on Vicky’s struggles before making it big in the Bollywood industry? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Paying 75% Wedding Expenses; Vicky Kaushal Wasn’t Happy With NDAs & Other Strict Rules?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube