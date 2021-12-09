Vicky Kaushal is all set to marry his ladylove Katrina Kaif at Six Senses fort today. The couple has reportedly been dating each other since 2019 but have you noticed that they barely have any pictures together? Fans would have loved to see them working in a film together but that hasn’t happened yet. But did you know the groom’s father Sham Kaushal has worked with Kat before? Scroll below for all the details.

It was just yesterday we informed you about how Vicky and Katrina could have worked in a film together. It was Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju that they both were approached for. While the Uri actor signed the film, his soon-to-be wife rejected the offer.

As most know, Sham Kaushal is a renowned stunt coordinator. He has previously the action sequences of films like Krrish, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kaminey, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Phantom amongst others. Yes, multiple of these films witnessed Katrina Kaif in the cast.

It is also reported that Sham Kaushal wanted Katrina Kaif to hide during one of the sequences in Phantom. However, the actress refused to hold herself back given her character, and went ahead to do stunts herself!

A rare scenario that Kat has worked with Sham but not Vicky Kaushal himself, isn’t it? Hopefully that will happen soon!

Meanwhile, VicKat is set to take the pheras today afternoon around 3:45. Neha Dhupia, Sharvari, Kabir Khan, Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita and Alvira, Karan Johar are amongst other celebs who will be a part of the D Day.

