When Ranbir Kapoor Chose His Pet Dogs Over Katrina Kaif While Naming 5 Most Important People Getting A Sassy Reply By The Actress

Katrina Kaif is making headlines for her upcoming wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, taking place in Rajasthan. The actress’ love life never failed to make it to the news, one such being her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Even though the duo was together for 6 years, they ended up going their separate ways in 2015.

Advertisement

But did you know that the Sanju actor once choose his dogs over the Fitoor actress during a Facebook Live session? Well here’s what happened.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor had once gone live on Facebook for the promotions of their movie, ‘Jagga Jasoos’. During the live session, the actress asked the latter to name the five most important people in his life and his answer sounded a little rough. Katrina asked, “Name the five most important people in your life, I’ll count down.” Ranbir replied by saying, “Mom, Dad, my niece, Ayan (director Ayan Mukerji), … Could have said you to make you happy, but I choose both my dogs.” Hearing this Katrina cut Ranbir off by saying, “So I feel we are suffering from a slight bout of delusion and arrogance.”

Jumping back to the present, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are having a great life where Ranbir is now in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, and rumours about their marriage are making rounds over the Internet. As for Katrina, she is gearing up for her big day which is set to happen at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the professional Katrina Kaif recently made a hit appearance on the Box Office with the Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actress will next be seen in Tiger 3 along with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Ranbir Kapoor’s last big-screen appearance was in the movie Sanju where he portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt. The actor has Shamshera and Brahmastra in line to appear on the big screen.

For more such updates follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif’s Electrifying ZNMD Kissing Scene Was So Long That Makers Had To Cut It Short To Use It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube