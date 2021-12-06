Vivek Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Company. The actor had a promising career in the industry and delivered some successful films like Saathiya, Masti, Yuva to name a few. However, his career took a drastic turn when he embroiled in the infamous Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai controversy.

The actor then rebuilt his career and is now one of the sought-after stars in the entertainment industry. He has an important role in Inside Edge season 3. The series, which is streaming in Amazon Prime India, centers on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team, whose owners operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate.

Vivek Oberoi has now opened up about his turbulent journey in the film industry during a conversation with Hindustan Times. The actor said, “As far as practical aspects of it, being ….(sounds funny when I say it) being a senior who has been around for 20 years, I do feel we have missed a trick or two. ”

He further revealed what he dislikes about Bollywood. “One big complaint that I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It is difficult. We made it into this exclusive club where it is either surname or who you know or which lobby or which darbar you do a salaam at… that matters, not your talent. That’s unfortunate.”

Vivek Oberoi has no regrets about the professional decisions he made even after having a turbulent journey in the industry. He now tries to bring in ‘new and fresh’ talent, and support new actors. The Saathiya actor also mentioned requesting the makers of Inside Edge to put Richa Chadha’s name above his.

“When I did this show (Inside Edge), for the small women empowerment story that I have in my head, I requested Excel (producers Excel Entertainment) to put Richa Chadha’s name above mine. Even though technically, I have been in the industry longer than her, I said ‘no let it be starring Richa Chadha and then Vivek Oberoi. That is fine’ and that is something I celebrate,” he said,

Vivek claimed that he ‘celebrates’ all his women colleagues. “I celebrate Richa as a great actor and I am fortunate to have worked with her. That equanimity, that sense of doing away with all hierarchical structures and just being creative people having fun on sets, is what should drive it,” he added.

