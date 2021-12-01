Richa Chadha, who plays the character of Zarina, a fading actress in ‘Inside Edge 3’, feels that it’s the nuances and deeper layers of her character that have kept it relevant over the course of the show’s journey.

The popular series is making a comeback with its third season and her character stands firm on her ground to claim what belongs to her.

Richa Chadha shares, “It feels surreal to know that we are already on the third season. As an actor, it has been an incredible journey being Zarina, a layered and nuanced character, non-trapped by conventions which has kept it relevant over the seasons.”

Explaining the arc of her character in the upcoming season, Richa says, “As the game behind the game thickens into the third one, so does Zarina’s urge to claim what is rightfully hers in this man’s world. ‘Inside Edge’ Season 3 is replete with similar elements of drama, suspense and excitement that has defined the series for the audience. But the stakes and proportions are higher, this time.”

‘Inside Edge’ is one of the early web shows from India that opened a whole new dimension of OTT content in the country. The game behind the game gets to a whole new level and Season 3 promises to be filled with more drama and surprises than before.

The third season of ‘Inside Edge’ created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, will stream on Prime Video from December 3.

