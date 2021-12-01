The hit Spanish heist crime drama, La Casa De Papel is all set to air the second part of its fifth and final season from December 3 on Netflix. While Money Heist – as the show is known across the globe – fans are sad that the show is coming to an end, we have some amazing news. As per a recent reveal, the show’s getting a spin-off.

Earlier today, Netflix announced that the crime drama will get a spin-off titled Berlin: A New Series and it will see Pedro Alonso reprising his role. Read on to know all the details the OTT giant have shared about the spinoff.

Taking to social media, Netflix shared this amazing news with Money Heist fans by writing, “This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues… Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023.”

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues… Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, an event was held on November 30 for Money Heist fans from all over the world. This event also saw the cast and creators of the show in attendance as they celebrated the legacy of La Casa de Papel. During the event, Pedro Alonso aka Berlin said, “It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations.”

He added, “I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

While this news is exciting, let us tell you Money Heist is all set to be remade in Korean and the list of who’s playing who in it is already out. While Netflix announced that they were working on a Korean adaptation of the series and even announced partial cast names in March 2021, here’s the latest addition. As per an official announcement made on November 30, Park Hae Soo aka Squid Game’s Cho Sang-woo has been brought on board to play Berlin in this version of the series.

Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the upcoming Korean version of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist! pic.twitter.com/ntQPPIOaOt — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

The Korean adaptation of La Casa De Papel will see Yoo Ji Tae who takes the role of Álvaro Morte’s Professor, Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, Kim Ji Hun as Denver, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki and Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo. The hostages in this version of Money Heist will be played by Park Myung-hoon – the Korean counterpart of Arturo and Lee Joo-been ala Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm.

