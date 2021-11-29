India, November 29, 2021 – Money Heist, the global phenomenon that won over millions, making ‘Bella Ciao’ THE anthem around the globe, is coming to an end this December. It’s no secret that the iconic Spanish series on Netflix has seen unmatched fandom with people rooting for the Professor and his team of misfits, quickly becoming the face of the resistance, striving to overcome all challenges.

As the fandom soared, Money Heist found its ‘Sabsa Bada Fan’ in the multi talented Bollywood star and everyone’s favourite – Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor brings his charm, acting skills and musical talents to a new video from Netflix, making it one for the ‘heistory’ books.

In a fun take, the actor and super fan paid homage to the famed Professor character, launching the #IndiaBoleCiao Fan Contest allowing fans to capture and share their love for the series. Tickling the ivories, Ayushmann is also seen singing his own rendition of the classic ‘Bella Ciao’ (on the piano) making it harder for us to say Bella Ciao to this show!

Speaking about his love for Netflix’s Money Heist and its global popularity, Ayushmann said, “Over time, I’ve become a huge fan of Money Heist and it’s rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special given my fondness for the series as well as The Professor. The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I’m super excited for the finale, it’s definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end.”

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Streams On December 3, only on Netflix.

