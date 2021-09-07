Advertisement

Spanish series La Casa de Papel Money Heist on Netflix enjoys a massive fan following around the world. From the characters to the storyline, fans adore every little detail about the show. The internet is now going crazy after finding a doppelgänger of the Professor in Pakistan played by Álvaro Morte in the show and the resemblance is uncanny.

The 1st part of season 5 of the show was released last weekend and ever since then fans are trending the show on social media and we can’t get enough of it.

Advertisement

Now, fans have found a doppelgänger for the Money Heist professor played by Álvaro Morte on La Casa de Papel in Pakistan. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Once you see the uncanny resemblance between the two, you’ll not be able to ignore it.