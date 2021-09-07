Advertisement
Spanish series La Casa de Papel Money Heist on Netflix enjoys a massive fan following around the world. From the characters to the storyline, fans adore every little detail about the show. The internet is now going crazy after finding a doppelgänger of the Professor in Pakistan played by Álvaro Morte in the show and the resemblance is uncanny.
The 1st part of season 5 of the show was released last weekend and ever since then fans are trending the show on social media and we can’t get enough of it.
Advertisement
Now, fans have found a doppelgänger for the Money Heist professor played by Álvaro Morte on La Casa de Papel in Pakistan. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Once you see the uncanny resemblance between the two, you’ll not be able to ignore it.
Trending
A fan from Pakistan shared the picture of Money Heist professor Álvaro Morte’s doppelgänger from Pakistan on Twitter with a caption that read, “La casa do pattay disprin.” Another fan tweeted, “Professor is now entering kiryana shop business in Pakistan.” A third fan wrote, “Professor’s Pakistan connection.”
Take a look at some of the tweets here:
La casa do pattay disprin.😂#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/zg3nFAe2Uq
— ᴍᴀʟᴀɪᴋᴀ🦋✨ (@MuGhalZaadi_Hun) September 5, 2021
Professor's pakistan connection pic.twitter.com/K7UV5jgAnO
— Thug (@ThugofLuv) September 5, 2021
Did y’all notice the resemblance between these two? We are confused now.
Well, the 1st part of Season 5 of Money Heist hasn’t been soft on the fans after the professor’s gang lost one more member from their team. Well, we wouldn’t want to reveal who, for that, you need to watch the season.
Meanwhile, Álvaro Morte revealed during a virtual meet event how the last day on the set went with the team and said, “I cried like there was no tomorrow (laughs). Yeah, there was a lot of crying, but I’m very grateful, very grateful.”
Well, there couldn’t have been a better professor than him.
What are your thoughts on Morte’s doppelgänger found in Pakistan?
For more Money Heist updates, stick to Koimoi.
Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranbir Kapoor’s Niece Wanted To Leak His Number In School; Here’s Her Naughty Reason!
Advertisement
Advertisement