Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally begun in full force. It is in the sense that after all the controversies around Munmun Dutta, the entire cast had moved past it all and began shooting together. But it seems trouble isn’t ending anytime soon. Now, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and ‘Bhide’ Mandar Chandwadkar have stopped reporting to sets. Read on for all the details!

Even if things are heading to normalcy, the COVID pandemic is far from over. The team tried to create awareness when they ran a track around the vaccination of Gokuldham society. Many of the cast members have previously contracted the virus in real life.

As per the latest report by TOI, Mandar Chandwadkar had major scenes in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but he didn’t report on sets lately. The actor had been unwell and called for sick leave. Something similar happened with Raj Anadkat who’s been missing from sets too. Owing to all the situation, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had to call off the shoot.

Regarding Raj Anadkat, a source told the development, “One doesn’t know what’s exactly wrong with his health. Maybe it’s viral.”

Mandar Chandwadkar also confirmed the news to the development. He said, “Yes, I was unwell. Actually, all scenes were mine yesterday. There were Ganpati scenes that had to be shot. It didn’t happen yesterday.”

Let’s hope that Mandar and Raj get well soon and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team gets back on track soon!

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta has returned to sets too after her casteist slur controversy. The actress received a lot of backlash for her insensitive act and she even apologized for it on her social media.

