Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors manage to grab the limelight, be it on the screen or off the screen. Yes, sometimes reasons aren’t very good. Actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are among those, who have been consistent in making social media news for not-so-pleasant reasons.

Advertisement

Till now, most TMKOC fans would be aware that the duo is now trolls favourite, especially on Instagram. As both Munmun and Raj love commenting on each others’ posts, some believe they are romantically linked. If done in a controlled way, trolling is enjoyable and we’re sure, even both the actors would have enjoyed it. But from the last few days, some below-the-belt comments are seen on their posts.

Speaking of the latest incident, Raj Anadkat shared a picture yesterday. He asked, “What’s Your Monday Mood?” to fans. In the picture, he looks in a not-so-happy mood. On the picture, Munmun Dutta commented, “Hahaha” with a laughing emoji. Some of the users trolled Munmun on her comment itself. One user with username ‘visu_123rock’ wrote, “Aap Dono Setting He Na.” Not just this, several users have made some disgusting remarks on Munmun’s comment.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat were compared to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, over their age difference. It all happened when Munmun shared a fashionista reel on Instagram. She could be seen dressed in a wine-coloured thigh-high slit dress in the video. Raj had dropped shared a heart-eyes, fire and hands-up emoji in the comment section. One user had written, “@raj_anadkat priyanka nick lite version.”

We’re sure the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars would be unaffected by such trolls!

Must Read: Aditya Narayan To Quit Television As Host: “Ab Seat Par Baithne Ka Time Aa Gaya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube