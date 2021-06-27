Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha’s addition to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an interesting story of how luck works. The actor came as a temporary replacement for Ghanshyam Nayak and became an irreplaceable part of TMKOC. Now, that’s a whole different story and most of the fans already know it. Here, in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Tanmay’s father Arvind Vekaria who once appeared on the show.

For the unversed, Tanmay’s father is a renowned Gujarati actor and is well known for his work in Gujarati theatre. Interestingly, several years ago, the actor made an appearance on the show. We bet many won’t be able to recall as his character was a smaller one. He was the part of online fraud storyline. Let us help you more.

Do you remember, Atmaram Bhide becoming a victim of online fraud? When Atmaram is in need of money, he decides to mortgage his wife Madhvi’s jewelry to a jeweler. The jeweler later dupes Atmaram. The man who played jeweler is none other than Tanmay Vekaria’s father, Arvind Vekaria. We bet many didn’t know that!

Below is the video featuring Tanmay Vekaria’s father (skip to 4.35 minutes):

Coming back to Tanmay, before establishing himself as an actor, he used to do a job with a monthly salary of 4,000 rupees. Tanmay used to work in a bank to run his house. Many would-be aware that the actor played an auto driver, taxi driver, inspector, and teacher, before becoming an irreplaceable Bagha. In 2010, Tanmay was given the role of Bagha. From then on, Tanmay has given his all to the show and his character, becoming one of our favourites.

