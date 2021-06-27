Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi has been away from the daily soap world for a while now. The actress was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fans have been awaiting her next for a while. She recently hosted an edition of Crime Patrol and participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But eyebrows were raised with news of her portrayal as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here’s what she has to say about the rumours.

As most know, Dayaben was portrayed by Disha Vakani. The actress left the show for a maternity break in 2017 and has been away ever since. There have been rumours of her return multiple times, but nothing possibly worked out. Even Asit Kumarr Modi broke his silence recently and told fans he needs a couple of more months.

As Disha Vakani is unlikely to return as Dayaben, time and again there are reports of other actresses being offered the role. One of the recent rumours said it was Divyanka Tripathi, who had been offered the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character. But it seems, everything was just baseless.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Divyanka Tripathi said, “That’s how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual. It’s a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don’t think I’ll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge.”

Another source close to the portal informed, “Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben’s role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show.”

But Divyanka Tripathi would have surely pulled off a great Dayaben. What is your thought on it? There’s no doubt that nobody can do it better than Disha Vakani though.

