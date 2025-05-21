It has been 8 years since Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Never has it possibly been this difficult to find a replacement for an actor, but that’s just how talented our OG Dayaben was! But do you know Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers got so disappointed that they once allegedly sent a 30-day legal notice to the actress? Scroll below for a lesser-known story!

Disha Vakani’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah contract

As most know, Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to take a maternity break. Makers and fans thought she would resume work shortly after welcoming her first child with husband Mayur Padia.

After a while, rumors began circulating that Disha had marked a permanent exit from TMKOC. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi then clarified that her contract had not ended, which means she would eventually have to return.

TMKOC makers sent Disha Vakani a legal notice?

As per a report by SpotboyE, Asit Kumarr Modi and co-producers ended up sending a 30-day legal notice to Disha Vakani. A source close to the development informed, “Bas, ab ho gaya. Modi waited ethically how much he and his cast-crew could. Now, Modi says he will just give a concession period of a month, starting today. There has been absolutely no contact between the two parties ever since Dayaben‘s last day at shoot. Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has no problems if she wants to look after her baby but some of her demands that they would imply if she was to return, were just not easy to accept when her husband last has a word with us.”

And rest, as they say, is history! Some say Disha Vakani never returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while others claim the makers rejected her demands to return. Our Dayaben allegedly said she would work only 15 days and only 4 hours a day, but the producers did not accept her conditions.

