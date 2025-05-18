Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen many changes in its cast. But one of the most loved characters remained Dr Hathi, played by late Kavi Kumar Azad. But did you know he feared losing weight, thinking he would lose work? Throwback to when he weighed 265 kg, which landed him on a ventilator for 10 days.

Kavi Kumar Azad began playing Hansraj Baldevraj Hathi in 2009. He was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until his last breath. For the unversed, the 46-year-old actor passed away in 2018 due to a cardiac arrest. His doctor once spoke to the media and revealed his condition at a time when he weighed a massive 265 kg.

In an interview with Filmibeat in 2018, the doctor revealed, “He was extremely obese (around 8 years ago). Actually, he was brought to me almost dead. He had collapsed on the sets, but before collapsing, he had told the people around him, ‘Take me to Dr Muffi’. He had come to me a couple of times before that. I had advised him of bariatric surgery, but he never returned to get it done. I couldn’t take him off the ventilator because he was so big that he couldn’t breathe properly. After a few days, he was fine and had reduced to 140 kg. He went back on the sets and resumed his normal life.”

Post his recovery, Kavi Kumar Azad was advised to undergo another surgery. However, he maintained that he had to remain fat on screen or he would end up losing work. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also felt that he was not handsome enough to get work in the acting industry.

Following the demise of Kavi Kumar Azad, Nirmal Soni stepped into his shoes as Dr Hathi. Many wouldn’t know, but he was the first to play the role between 2008-2009.

