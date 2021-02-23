Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a family away from family for all the fans across. And mind you if you think the show’s popularity is limited to just India, it has reached the farthest corners of the globe. In that case, every character and for that matter actor has become our family member and we can’t afford to lose any of them. One such situation took away Actor Kavi Kumar Azad from us after her unfortunate demise and that was a big blow to the fans of the show. And a bigger for the team who have worked with him relentlessly. Turns out director Malav Rajda is missing him the most as we speak.

Azad aka Dr Hathi from the show passed away in 2018 following a massive cardiac arrest. It wasn’t a piece of easy news to digest since the jolliest character in the ensemble had big his final goodbye to the world. And there was a very scare chance that any other actor could fit in the shoes of the actor who was loved by many. Taarak Mehta director Malav Rajda who has time and again showed his love for Azad has now again penned a loving post.

Malav Rajda took to his Instagram handle to shower love on his late Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast member Kavi Kumar Azad. In his short note, he expressed how Azad is one of the people etched in his memory and he misses him every day. He ends his note with love you for the late actor. Rajda wrote, “Some ppl stay etched in ur memories for ever…azad bhai is one such person whom i miss everyday…the best soul i ever knew…love you.”

Malav’s post brought back the memories of when Kavi Kumar Azad was playing Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many fans who flooded the comments section. One wrote, “Always miss him when Dr Hathi new character is seen in the episode. Especially when new Dr. Hati dnt tell Popatlal “pak burbak.” There are many such comment showering love on Azad. Catch the post here.

