Sidharth Shukla has only witnessed an upward graph in his career since Bigg Boss 13. Not only did he emerge as the winner, but became a household name. He has been shooting a lot of music videos ever since he’s out of the house. Apart from that, the actor was also roped in as a host during BB14 Weekend Ka Vaar in absence of Salman Khan. Amidst it all, Sid is now flaunting his toned physique and it’s too h*t to handle for many of his fans. Read on.

Last night, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared a slow-motion video of himself diving into the pool. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor sported a shirtless look. He just wore a piece of black boxers.

Everybrows were raised as Sidharth Shukla comes out of the pool dripping wet and showcases his signature smile. He’s definitely left the temperatures soaring for many of his fans. Many followers of the Bigg Boss 13 winner took to the comment section and left raunchy remarks!

“Sometimes you just gotta chill,” Sidharth Shukla captioned the post.

A user shared screenshots of Sidharth’s video and tweeted, “how did we get so lucky to get shirtless sidharth shukla looking THAT H*T!?!??” The woman also shared a meme of Akshay Kumar from Hera Pher with the caption, “Kya Maal Hai Yaar”

how did we get so lucky to get shirtless sidharth shukla looking THAT HOT !?!?? pic.twitter.com/ga2KGGJmp6 — 𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 (@flakeofice) February 22, 2021

Another tweet read, “I was writing my assignment & took a break for a while & checked Instagram!! Now I am thinking will I be able to concentrate on that assignment again? And one more thing, how can Sidharth Shukla write on caption “gotta chill” while posting such a H*T video? 🔥 #SidharthShukla”

I was writing my assignment & took a break for a while & checked Instagram!!

Now I am thinking will I be able to concentrate on that assignment again?

And one more thing, how can @sidharth_shukla write on caption "gotta chill" while posting such a HOT video? 🔥#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/5kc3IgDFpE — Arisri S. Dey (@dey_arisri) February 22, 2021

“THIS USER HAS FUSJEKFH DIED! DAMN #SidharthShukla WHAT IS THIS SORCERY,” tweeted another.

THIS USER HAS FUSJEKFH DIED! DAMN #SidharthShukla WHAT IS THIS SORCERY pic.twitter.com/MI1Lx6PGOu — Sonnia ♡ (@SonniaSlays) February 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla’s post? Share with us in the comment section below!

