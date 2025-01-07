We often come across exciting stories about the actors getting paid high salaries. If we talk about the Indian television world, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most-talked-about show when it comes to the salaries of actors. Amongst all of them, Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal, receives a solid amount for shooting each episode, which is above 1 lakh. Recently, Nirmal Soni opened up about all such reports related to the actors’ paychecks and clarified things for fans.

For those who don’t know, Nirmal plays the character of Dr Hansraj Hathi on TMKOC. Just like every other actor, reports related to Nirmal’s remuneration also floored the internet. While the exact amount is not known, it is learned that he reportedly receives 25,000 rupees for shooting each episode. Other than this, there are also videos about Nirmal’s salary and net worth on YouTube. A couple of weeks ago, the actor talked about one such video he came across.

While talking on The Motor Mouth Show, Nirmal Soni was asked about the viral videos and stories about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors getting paid heavily. He said, “Kahi baatein ek had tak sahi hai. Par ab jaise maine dekha hai YouTube pe, agar aap search karo ‘Nirmal Soni Dr Hathi ki income’ toh waha pe ek bangla hai, with swimming pool hai, meri chaar gaadiyan hai, meri wife ke sath meri photo bhi hai, jo ki meri friend hai but wife dikhaya gaya hai.”

Nirmal Soni dismissed all such videos, stating that his net worth is in crores. He also talked about fake videos related to Dilip Joshi’s net worth, which say that he has a big bungalow with a swimming pool. He added that he was shocked to see videos related to his net worth on YouTube.

Talking about YouTube videos that claim he has a bank balance of 4-5 crores, luxury cars, and many other possessions, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “Real life mein aisa nahi hota. Ha, achchi income hai, achcha paisa kamate hai but itna nahi jitna log sochte hai.”

Meanwhile, Nirmal Soni was initially a part of TMKOC but was replaced by Kavi Kumar Azad in 2009. After Azad died in 2018, Soni again joined the show.

