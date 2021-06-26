The chemistry Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani share is beyond words. The duo has given rise to cult characters of Jethalal and Daya of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and we can’t imagine any other actor filling the shoe of either of both characters. Now that’s all about the on-screen bond, but how well they gel up off the screen? Let’s take a glimpse through a throwback.

A couple of years ago, the duo was indulged in a conversation with Deccan Chronicle. Both Dilip and Disha spilled beans on what they like and dislike about each other. They also shared things that make their chemistry work. Overall, it was an out-and-out entertaining chat.

In an interview, Dilip Joshi was asked about one quality he likes and dislikes about Disha Vakani. Without mincing words, he quickly replied, “I like and dislike the fact that she never complains. Sometimes, people should complain if they are uncomfortable or have an issue with something. But she never complains!” That’s really an honest answer, isn’t it?

Answering the same about Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani said, “I like the love that Dilipji’s has for his family. There is nothing I dislike about him.

The duo was even asked if there’s any scene, they dislike in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip said, “No. Every time we feel like we could have bettered a scene, we immediately opt for a reshoot. So there is no question of being dissatisfied with a scene.” Disha said there’s no such scene as there’s always a scope of improvement the moment it’s realized that a particular scene isn’t done properly.

Meanwhile, fans have been missing Disha in Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah for almost 3 years now. There’s no word on her comeback yet.

