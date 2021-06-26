Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla has been accused of rather something bizarre yet serious. Television star Sofia Hayat has revealed a troll message that reads that she has been ‘used’ by Rubina Dilaik’s husband for s*xual purpose. Read on for entire details and her reaction.

It was yesterday that Sofia shared a shocking screenshot from her Direct Messages on Instagram. A user had written to her, “I know everything between you and Abhinav Shukla… He also used you for s*xual purpose… I’m going to take legal action against you and your one night stand partner Abhinav Shukla.. I pray everyday you and your parents die soon. See you in jail sl*t”

But Sofia Hayat refused to let the troll bully her. She shared the screenshot on her Instagram post and responded, “Noone should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others. I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don’t get hurt, because I am not invested in this person.”

Sofia Hayat also shared a video where she clarified that she has nothing to do with Abhinav. She could be heard saying, “I don’t know who Abhinav Shukla is till the time I googled him. And I’m not in any such relationship with him. I have never dated him or worked with him. People who are putting a question over my dignity and creating false rumours need a reality check. If these stupid statements don’t go to rest I’ll have to take legal help.”

Check out the Instagram posts below:

Abhinav Shukla has not responded to the matter yet!

