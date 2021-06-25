We recently told you how Hina Khan – who hails from Delhi – bagged the role of Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While she became a household name and viewers loved her docile and sweet nature, reports from a while before her exit from the show stated that she used to throw tantrums, and they were at their peak then.

As per reports, the reason behind this behaviour was because the actress was apparently extremely insecure with the show’s younger stars – Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Kartik and Naira Goenka) getting the limelight. Read on to know some of the stunts she pulled.

As per a past report in Tellychakkar, Hina Khan was “visibly unhappy” that the younger generation actors were making a mark for themselves in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the portal, “From the time the love track of the youngsters has been in focus, Hina has directed all in the team to get the screenplays and tracks approved from her. Even if she is late to shoot, she has all the time to go through the screenplay of the entire cast and make effective changes, wherever she feels like.”

But that wasn’t all. As reported by bollybytes.com, the Hina Khan even reportedly faked a kidney stone problem to stay away from the shoot. Can you believe that! The site said that this was her way of telling the producers/channel that Akshara Singhania was still a pivotal character of the show. Talking about this incident, a source revealed she stayed away from the shoot for 20 days. Before adding, “Hina did this only to prove a point to the channel and production that she ‘rules’ the show and ratings even now. Even now, if there are lot many filler tracks being used in the show, it is only because of Hina’s conspicuous absence from shoot.”

In fact, past repots also stated that Hina spent the least amount of time on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and her breaks were pretty long ones – hence halting the whole shoot. Reports had even claimed that she was the reason Karan Mehra had quit the show- but he defused that news.

