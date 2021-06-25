In February this year, Vikas Gupta revealed he had filed a defamation case against Ace Of Space winner Vikas Khoker. He has at that time also accused Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma of bullying and had asked them to clarify the same. Priyank was asked about the same recently, and below is what he said.

During a recent conversation, Priyank was asked to comment on ‘the Vikas Gupta episode’ where he accused him of bullying. While stating that he had nothing to say, Sharma added that he believes what he wants to. Read on to know what they have to say.

While talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan recently, Priyank Sharma said Vikas would be the right person to answer the question. The actor said, “Pata nahi kaunsi. Yeh unhi ko pata hai, wohi batayenge. Hum jawaab iska kabhi na denge. Hum sirf silent rehte aur grace… Hum yahaan pe kaam karne aaye hai aur usi cheez ka jawaab dete hai. Apne kaam se jawaab aata hai har cheez ka (I don’t know what he’s talking about. Only he knows, he will tell you. I will never answer this question. I will stay silent and graceful. I have come here to work and I will let my work speak).”

Priyank Sharma added, “I believe he keeps provoking and saying things. Usko jis cheez mein believe karna hai, kar le yaar. Khush rahe. Par kitna? Ho gaya (Let him believe what he wants to. Let him be happy. But how much will he say such things? Enough is enough). Just be happy, that’s it.”

Talking about the video Vikas Gupta shared on Instagram in February, he said Priyank Shamra and Parth Samthaan made false allegations against him. He demanded a public apology from them and accepting that their claims were false, else he would be ‘forced to prove otherwise’.

