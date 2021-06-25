Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan tried to make a Guinness World Record by travelling in a bathrobe but unfortunately couldn’t. Air India authorities didn’t allow the actor to travel from Goa to Mumbai in a bathrobe and called the airline a ‘bummer’ in his YouTube video, he recorded everything and more. Read to know the scoop below.

Khan titled his YouTube video as ‘They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew’.

Zeeshan Khan can be seen talking to a girl in the video and telling her his plan of breaking a Guinness World Record and travelling in a bathrobe. The Kumkum Bhagya actor is surrounded by the Air India authorities and they didn’t allow him to fly in the same.

Take a look at the teaser of his YouTube video here:

Zeeshan Khan can be seen saying, “Air India staff is a bummer,” in the video. And talking about this whole incident with Hindustan Times, the Kumkum Bhagya actor said, “Well, I feel we have one life and we should completely make the most of it. Who decides it’s inappropriate to wear a bathrobe in public. If I’m comfortable, then what’s the issue? And I believe in doing what I want to. For me, there is one life and I am here to make the most of it, challenge the norms and question them because some of them honestly are followed blindly.”

He shared the same teaser on his official Instagram handle too. Fans were quick to react to his video and a user commented, “Totally not wrong😂😂😂 that’s DRIPPPP!!!🔥🔥”. Another user commented, “You are Crazy af, Zeeeee!!! 😂🔥🔥.” A third user commented, “Oh God… Zee uhhh!! 😂🔥”.

Well, Zeeshan Khan’s fans are definitely excited to see him pulling off his bathrobe stunt, are you? Tell us in the comments below.

